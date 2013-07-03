NEW YORK, July 3 NiSource Inc unit
Columbia Gas Transmission, LLC on Wednesday said it discovered a
leak on its natural gas pipeline segment 1711 near Homer City,
Pennsylvania.
In a website posting the company said production into the
line between the Homer City interconnect and the Young Womans
Creek interconnect with Transcontinental Gas Pipeline could be
impacted. Meters located south of the leak will continue to
flow, however one meter in the area of the leak was isolated and
shut in.
The pipeline transports an average of 3 billion cubic feet
per day of natural gas in 10 U.S. Northeastern, mid-Atlantic and
Midwestern states.