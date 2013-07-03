NEW YORK, July 3 NiSource Inc unit
Columbia Gas Transmission LLC on Wednesday said it discovered a
leak on its natural gas pipeline segment 1711 near Homer City,
Pennsylvania.
In a website posting the company said production into the
line between the Homer City interconnect and the Young Womans
Creek interconnect with Transcontinental Gas Pipeline could be
impacted. Meters located south of the leak will continue to
flow, however one meter in the area of the leak was isolated and
shut in.
The company urged gas shippers to use production meters
north of the Homer City interconnect, noting production
nominated south of the leak could have a greater potential for
restriction.
An operational advisory was issued due to the leak.
Advisories, or alerts, are issued by pipeline companies in order
to protect the integrity of the line by requiring shippers to
balance their supply with customers' usage.
A company spokeswoman was not immediately available with
further information.
The near 12,000-mile Columbia Gas system transports an
average of 3 billion cubic feet per day of natural gas in 10
U.S. Northeastern, mid-Atlantic and Midwestern states.