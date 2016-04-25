* EU energy official says project raises questions
* Backers say project needed to offset fall in EU gas output
* Critics say pipeline undercuts Ukraine, EU energy security
By Georgina Prodhan
HANOVER, April 25 Europe may end up with more
gas than it needs if the Nord Stream 2 pipeline, designed to
double the amount of gas Russia pumps to Germany via the Baltic
Sea, is built, the European Union's most senior energy official
said on Monday.
Maros Sefcovic, European Vice President for Energy, said the
pipeline plans raised a lot of questions, including over its
business case in light of the EU's own gas demand estimates.
"It would imply that we are going to build excessive
capacity ... and which would make it economically very difficult
to operate the Ukrainian transit route," Sefcovic told Reuters.
Gazprom and its European partners agreed the
project last year but many eastern European countries and the
United States have said the pipeline could limit supply routes
and the energy security of the EU, which gets a third of its gas
from Russia.
They also argued it would affect Ukraine's efforts to reform
its economy because Nord Stream 2 would sideline the country as
a gas transit route, depriving it of billions of dollars in
transit fees.
Gazprom's gas routes to Europe have become increasingly
politicised following Russia's annexation of Crimea in 2014 and
role in the Ukraine crisis.
Russia has long sought to bypass Ukraine as its main supply
route to Europe partly because of pricing disputes. The EU, for
its part, has been trying to reduce its reliance on Russian gas.
Sefcovic said the construction of Nord Stream 2 would raise
doubts also over the long-term use of the existing Yamal
pipeline, which delivers mainly Russian gas to Germany and
Poland. Germany tried in January to reassure Poland
the Yamal route was safe.
Facing down the critics, the Nord Stream-2 consortium, which
includes E.ON, Wintershall, Shell
, OMV and Engie, has said the
project is needed to plug a supply gap of around 140 billion
cubic metres (bcm) by 2035 due to rising demand and falling
domestic gas production in Europe.
The EU executive's own estimates of how much gas it will
need by 2030 - between 370 bcm to 450 bcm per year - have been
criticised as too high by some analysts and environmental
groups.
In response, Sefcovic said the European Commission was
seeking additional expertise from the International Energy
Agency and its own gas transmission operator, ENTSOG.
Sefcovic and other EU officials have also said they have yet
to rule on whether the pipeline would run up against EU
anti-trust rules.
Nord Stream 2 would double capacity along the existing Nord
Stream 1 route under the Baltic Sea to 110 bcm per year.
Gazprom did not immediately respond to a Reuters' request to
comment. The company has always said its gas is highly
competitive in Europe.
(Writing by Alissa de Carbonnel, additional reporting by
Vladimir Soldatkin. Editing by Jane Merriman)