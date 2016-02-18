* Official asks if pipeline increases diversity of supply
* If not, countries should take second look
By Radu-Sorin Marinas
BUCHAREST, Feb 18 A proposed Gazprom-led
pipeline designed to boost Russian natural gas
supplies to Europe came in for fresh criticism from the United
States on Thursday, as an energy official said a reassessment
should be on the cards.
Russia's Gazprom and its European partners last year signed
an agreement on the Nord Stream 2 pipeline, designed to double
gas volumes pumped from Russia to Germany via the Baltic Sea,
avoiding traditional transit route Ukraine.
But most eastern Europe states and the United States argue
the proposed pipeline could ultimately limit supply routes and
the energy security of the European Union, as well as hurting
Ukraine's efforts to reform its economy as bypassing the country
would deprive it of billions of dollars in gas transit fees.
"You can talk about it as a commercial project. But I think
every country has to also look at Nord Stream 2 in the context
of: does it meet the (EU's) stated goals of diversification?"
Deputy Assistant Secretary for Energy Diplomacy Robin Dunnigan
said in an interview in Bucharest.
"And if it doesn't, then I think countries would need to
take a second look ... We'd strongly encourage countries
considering new pipelines to evaluate those pipelines in that
context."
U.S. energy envoy Amos Hochstein said last September that,
just like Russia's previous plan for the South Stream pipeline
that President Vladimir Putin abandoned in 2014, Nord Stream 2
is more about politics than economics. "It carries the risk of
allowing Gazprom to cut off Ukraine," Hochstein said in an
interview in Washington.
Opposition was also stated last week by Polish Prime
Minister Beata Szydlo, who said she was alarmed by the support
of some European countries for the pipeline, warning that such a
policy went against EU sanctions against Moscow.
Referring to the existing Nord Stream 1, Dunnigan said: "A
new multi-billion dollar pipeline right next to one that already
exists doesn't seem to only have be a commercial project".
Gazprom has partnered with E.ON, BASF/Wintershall
, OMV, ENGIE and Royal Dutch
Shell for Nord Stream 2.
Around half of the gas the EU imports from Gazprom is
shipped via Ukraine.
Dunnigan said modernisation work is underway on gas pipeline
interconnections between Romania and Hungary to ensure two-way
flow.
Similar gas connectors between Bulgaria and Romania - the
least reliant state in the region on Russian gas, with onshore
and offshore gas reserves in the Black Sea area - will be key to
the European Union's energy security, she added.
"The interconnector with Bulgaria and ... with Hungary,
making that bi-directional, will be absolutely essential to
creating a real integrated gas market here in this region."
Gazprom chief Alexei Miller said on Saturday he had no doubt
Nord Stream 2 would be implemented on schedule by the end of
2019 and laying pipes would start next year.
(Editing by David Holmes)