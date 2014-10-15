Oct 15 North Dakota oil production jumped about 1.6 percent in August to an all-time high of 1.1 million barrels per day, according to data released on Wednesday from state regulators.

Roughly 60 percent of the produced oil in August left via train, with 34 percent via pipe and the rest via truck, according to data from the North Dakota Department of Mineral Resources and the state's pipeline authority. (Reporting by Ernest Scheyder; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)