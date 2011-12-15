LONDON Dec 15 The Crown Estate has
launched leasing rounds for up to 800 megawatts (MW) of wind and
tidal power generation offshore Northern Ireland, it said on
Thursday.
Development will be focussed on two areas, development of
wind power of up 600 MW capacity off the southeast coast of
County Down and tidal power of up to 200 MW around Rathlin
Island and Torr Head.
The Northern Ireland Executive has a target for renewables
to generate 40 percent of Northern Ireland's electricity by
2020.
B9 Energy, a renewable developer in County Antrim, said that
a 150 MW project on a good tidal site could generate
approximately 5 percent.
"The development of offshore renewable energy provides not
only greater energy security and diversity, but significant
economic and employment benefits. The recent announcement by
DONG Energy at Belfast Harbour confirms that Northern Ireland
has what it takes," Northern Ireland Energy Minister Arlene
Foster said in statement.
Tenders will be assessed on the bidders' ability to deliver
operational projects by 2020, with development rights to be
awarded in the second half of 2012, Crown Estate said.
The Crown Estate, which manages the monarch's property
holdings, already has properties that generate 1.55 gigawatts of
offshore wind projects in Wales, Scotland and England.