* Arctic estimated to have 90 billion barrels of reserves
* Statoil does not expect major production before 2030
* High development costs, harsh weather are big obstacles
* Some wells cost $500 million to drill, firm says
By Joshua Franklin
LONDON, Nov 29 Norway's Statoil said it would be
decades until drilling begins for much of the Arctic's vast
untapped oil and gas reserves due to the challenges of working
in one of the world's harshest environments.
State-owned Statoil hopes to tap into the reserves
of about 90 billion barrels of oil equivalent that the U.S.
Geological Survey estimates lie in the Arctic, amounting to
almost three years of total global demand or a third of Saudi
Arabia's remaining petroleum reserves.
But the company's exploration chief, Tim Dodson, said the
likely costs involved, regulatory complexities and harsh weather
conditions meant drilling in much of the Arctic would move at a
slower pace than first thought.
"We don't envisage production from several of these areas
before 2030 at the earliest. More likely 2040, probably not
until 2050," he said, without elaborating on the timeframe.
Dodson, speaking at a conference in London on the Arctic and
climate change, said the complications of drilling in many parts
of the area were significant but could be overcome.
"I think what we have to realise is that the challenges our
industry face in the Arctic are at least as significant as we
thought they were just a couple of years back, but they're not
insurmountable," he said on Thursday.
One of the biggest challenges was the cost of drilling at
exploration levels in some of the less accessible areas of the
Arctic, the price of which Dodson described as mind-boggling.
"There's almost no prospectivity on this planet that can
support drilling exploration levels for half a billion dollars
each. And that's what we're talking about, half a billion
dollars for some of these wells."
INDUSTRIAL CHALLENGE
Dodson said for Arctic drilling to be a success,
collaboration across the oil industry was key and Statoil was
working with its peers to share information.
"What we're facing is, from my perspective, an industrial
challenge, it's not a company challenge. If one of us fails, we
all fail," he said.
In 2014, Statoil plans to drill wells at two sites 400 km
off the Norwegian shore, the furthest north ever drilled in the
country, in what Dodson described as laboratories and stepping
stones for future drilling.
Environmental groups say Arctic drilling threatens a unique
nature reserve, and firms scaled back exploration plans after
the grounding of a Royal Dutch Shell drilling rig off
Alaska last year caused a public uproar.
Greenpeace says Statoil's plans threaten the Bear Island, a
wildlife sanctuary and home to polar bears. It has labelled the
company an "Arctic aggressor".
Dodson did not comment on this but Statoil said earlier this
month that it understood the concerns of green groups and that
it was sure about the safety of its work.
