* New cable to have 1,400 MW capacity
* Plans to build another cable to the UK
* Nordic region to see power surplus by 2020
FRANKFURT/OSLO, Dec 4 Norwegian and German
companies said they plan to spend 1.5 billion to 2 billion euros
($2-$2.6 billion) on a subsea power cable - the fourth link
between Germany and the Nordic region, which would increase
capacity by almost half.
A final investment decision on the 1,400 megawatt (MW) cable
to Germany is expected to be taken in 2014, with the aim of
bringing the cable into operation at the end of 2018, the
companies said on Tuesday.
Norwegian transmission system operator Statnett
and German system operator TenneT have reached an
initial agreement on the project, with German state-controlled
bank KfW providing financing.
"The North Sea cable will improve national energy security
in cold and dry winters and help stabilise energy prices over
the course of the year," Statnett Chief Executive Auke Lont said
in a statement.
Norway, which generates more than 90 percent of its
electricity from hydro power, can provide a backup to Germany,
which is increasingly relying on volatile wind and solar power.
Norway can also benefit from the link by importing more
electricity from the continent during potential shortages as a
result of dry years and cold spells, but analysts say Nordic
prices would generally rise as a result of the new cable.
"Prices might rise in the Nordics as a result, because
Germany has higher prices, but the effect could be marginal as
the Nordic countries are adding more renewables," a Nordic power
trader said.
Existing cables between Germany and the region include a 600
MW link to Sweden and two to Denmark with a total combined
capacity of 2,365 MW.
The new project will take the form of a 50:50 joint venture
between Norway and Germany.
Statnett initially announced plans for the cable in June as
well as a link from Norway to Britain. Norway
plans to build another 1,400 MW power cable to Britain by 2020,
which at 700 km would be the world's longest subsea power cable.
Norway's power generators are keen to build more
interconnectors because renewable power capacity additions are
expected to create an electricity surplus in the coming years,
eroding power generation margins.
Norwegian state-owned utility Statkraft has said the Nordic
region generates a power surplus of 20 to 50 terawatt-hours
(TWh) in 2020.
Norway and Sweden plan to add a total of 26.4 TWh in annual
production from wind, hydro and biomass by then, while Finland
plans to boost nuclear generation.