* Japan to exit nuclear power by 2030s
* France to reduce nuclear power by 25 pct by 2025
* Nuclear bosses say technology is reliable, low carbon
By Karolin Schaps and Henning Gloystein
LONDON, Sept 14 The nuclear industry was dealt a
big blow on Friday when two of the most nuclear-friendly
countries decided to exit or sharply curb their reliance on the
technology following a public opinion backlash after the
Fukushima accident in Japan last year.
Japan, which produced more than 10 percent of the global
nuclear power before Fukushima, joins Germany, Switzerland and
Belgium in deciding to shut down their nuclear plants and to
spend money on renewable energy instead.
Japanese Prime Minister Yoshihiko Noda announced on Friday
his country would pull out of nuclear power by the 2030s and
triple the share of renewable sources to 30 percent of its
energy mix.
"If you were looking at investing in an energy source at the
moment, why would you invest in nuclear when you've just seen
two major countries turning off their plants?" said Richard
George, energy campaigner at Greenpeace.
Japan's exit and France's renewed pledge to reduce nuclear
power to 50 percent of its electricity capacity by 2025 sends an
anti-nuclear message to countries which have been undecided
about what stance to take on the technology.
The industry saw a renaissance over the past decade when
governments across the globe stepped up efforts to reduce
carbon, of which nuclear emits none.
The industry promotes its technology as a reliable
alternative to polluting fossil-fuel plants and less expensive
than renewable power projects such as offshore wind farms.
"You've got to go back to the fundamentals of why nuclear is
important. It's the drive towards low-carbon technology and
nuclear will provide you that in large baseload amounts," David
Powell, vice president of the European region at U.S.-Japanese
nuclear joint venture GE Hitachi, told Reuters in an
interview. GE Hitachi is involved in major new build projects
around the world.
GAS TO GAIN
The Fukushima accident in March 2011, the worst such event
in 25 years, revived fears of nuclear radiation contamination
and billions of euros in cost overruns to build new nuclear
plants in Europe have put a question mark over the technology's
cost competitiveness.
The growing anti-nuclear feeling is likely to further dent
the order books of the world's major nuclear power players, such
as France's Areva or Westinghouse, majority-owned by
Japan's Toshiba, with forecasts for new nuclear
capacity already projected to fall by 12 percent by 2020.
At a major nuclear energy conference in London this week,
which was scarcely attended by German companies, executives said
the sector needed to redefine itself and regain the public's
trust.
"I am scared by the decisions in Japan and France because
these are short-term visions influenced by public pressure,"
said Francois Perchet, technical adviser at the World Nuclear
University and formerly employed at France's EDF.
"These people will be judged in 2080 for acting in their own
interest instead of that of the planet."
Other analysts say that Japan and France are well placed to
deal with the results of their decisions.
"Regulators (in Japan and France) are not being
irresponsible because with gas generation there is a credible
alternative," Luis Uriza, of consultancy Bain & Company said.
"Japan is already one of the world's biggest gas importers
and is experienced in the market, and France has many options,
including imports from the North Sea, Russia, Africa and the
Middle East or even to develop its own large shale gas
reserves."
Uriza said export capacity improvements in the global gas
sector made the political moves in Japan, France and Germany
possible.
"The gas industry made a lot of progress in terms of new
export capacities in the past years, so this is good news for
new producers in Australia, North America, the Middle East and
East Africa," he said.
Despite the Fukushima setback, some countries are pursuing
nuclear energy and plan to build new reactors.
Both the U.S. and British governments plan to build several
new nuclear power plants within a decade, and major emerging
economies such as China and India as well as countries in the
Middle East are forging plans to see nuclear as part of their
future energy mix.