May 1 A Japanese-French alliance led by
Mitsubishi Heavy Industries Ltd. and French firm Areva
will build Turkey's second nuclear power plant,
Turkish Prime Minister Recep Tayyip Erdogan told The Nikkei
newspaper on Tuesday.
Erdogan and Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe will sign an
agreement on the 2 trillion yen ($21 billion) Sinop project on
Friday during a visit by Abe to Turkey, the Japanese daily
reported.
Turkey's energy minister Taner Yildiz said on Monday that
Ankara will announce by the weekend which country will construct
its second nuclear power station, at a site on the Black Sea.
The new plant is seen having a capacity of around
4,500-5,000 megawatts (MW), Turkish government sources have told
Reuters.
($1 = 97.3450 Japanese yen)
(Reporting by Ashutosh Pandey in Bangalore; Editing by Rodney
Joyce)