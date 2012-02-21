WASHINGTON Feb 21 President Barack Obama will talk about steps that the United States can take to deal with the cycle of high gasoline prices during a trip to Florida on Thursday, administration officials said on Tuesday.

Obama's remarks will kick off a series of events over the coming days and weeks during which the White House will focus on energy proposals that featured in Obama's State of the Union address.

Administration officials, speaking on condition of anonymity to reporters on Tuesday, outlined some of the arguments that the White House would make about fuel price rises, which are likely to turn into an election-year issue as Republicans seek to exploit what they see as a vulnerability for Obama.

A debate over eliminating subsidies for the oil and gas industry would be revivied, one administration official said.

The president would talk about his record increasing domestic fuel sources and encourage the country to consume less, produce more, and diversify its energy resources. (Reporting By Jeff Mason; Editing by Eric Beech)