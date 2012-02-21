Saudi Arabia says oil inventory drawdown to accelerate in coming 3-4 mths
ASTANA, June 11 A drawdown in crude oil inventories will accelerate in the next three to four months, Saudi Arabian Energy Minister Khalid al-Falih said on Sunday.
WASHINGTON Feb 21 President Barack Obama will talk about steps that the United States can take to deal with the cycle of high gasoline prices during a trip to Florida on Thursday, administration officials said on Tuesday.
Obama's remarks will kick off a series of events over the coming days and weeks during which the White House will focus on energy proposals that featured in Obama's State of the Union address.
Administration officials, speaking on condition of anonymity to reporters on Tuesday, outlined some of the arguments that the White House would make about fuel price rises, which are likely to turn into an election-year issue as Republicans seek to exploit what they see as a vulnerability for Obama.
A debate over eliminating subsidies for the oil and gas industry would be revivied, one administration official said.
The president would talk about his record increasing domestic fuel sources and encourage the country to consume less, produce more, and diversify its energy resources. (Reporting By Jeff Mason; Editing by Eric Beech)
ASTANA, June 11 A drawdown in crude oil inventories will accelerate in the next three to four months, Saudi Arabian Energy Minister Khalid al-Falih said on Sunday.
BENGHAZI, Libya, June 11 Saif al-Islam Gaddafi, the son of deposed Libyan leader Muammar Gaddafi, has left the town of Zintan where he had been held since 2011 after being freed by an armed group, according to one of his lawyers and a statement from the brigade.