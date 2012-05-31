* Offshore capex to rise from $14.4 to $22.3 bln next year
* Banks don't have the capital to finance offshore
requirements
By Henning Gloystein
OSLO, May 31 The Norwegian government hopes to
encourage pension funds to finance its oil and gas industry as
banks fail to provide the necessary funding for expansion, its
Guarantee Institute for Export Credits (GIEK) said.
The agency is targeting pension funds for investment in the
offshore oil and gas export sector at a time that the euro zone
debt crisis and tighter financial regulation mean that banks are
not able to provide enough funding.
"Since the banks cannot perform the role they used to, we
are looking for alternatives, and we hope that pension funds
will join us and help finance the Norwegian oil and gas export
industry," Wenche Nistad, GIEK managing director, said on
Thursday at a conference.
GIEK promotes investment and the export of Norwegian goods
and services by helping companies secure competitive loans and
by taking on some of the investment risk.
Swedish bank Nordea said it expected capital
expenditure for offshore drilling and support vessels to rise to
$22.3 billion in 2013 from $14.4 billion this year before
falling back to $14.6 billion in 2014.
"There is not enough money in the banks to fund the capex
requirements in the offshore exploration and production (E&P)
sector," Magnus Piene, global head of offshore at Norway's DNB
bank, said at the conference.
"We will have a difficult situation for many years," he
added.
To further address the investment gap, the Norwegian
government has set up Export Credit Norway, a central-bank
funded government body that will offer loans for developing
Norway's oil and gas export products.
Oslo-based Export Credit Norway, which will start operating
on July 1, will have a lending balance of $4 billion by the end
of the year and $8-10 billion by the end of 2013.
Its director of lending, Olav Einar Rygg, said it was
offering a 2.63 percent interest rate on 12-year
dollar-denominated loans.
Oil and gas consultancy Rystad Energy said it expected
global E&P expenditure to grow by an annual average of 7 percent
to $800 billion until 2030.
"To meet demand, we need to double the global floating oil
drilling fleet from 250 units today to 500 in 2020," Rystad
Energy Managing Partner Jarand Rystad said.
Energy demand will peak, however, towards the middle of the
century when the global population peaks at around 10 billion,
reducing long-term capex requirements in the energy sector, he
added.
"The key driver now, China, will peak in the 2020s, and
India will peak in the 2060s, so with a peaking population and
increased energy efficiency, energy consumption will flatten
out," Rystad said.
"So the good news for the global economy is that there will
be no energy crisis this century."
(editing by Jane Baird)