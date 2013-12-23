By Ernest Scheyder
ST CLAIRSVILLE, Ohio Dec 20 Farmers in the
close-knit Amish community who eschew electricity and most
technology, are among landowners capitalizing on a new financial
trend in the United States energy boom - selling decades of
future oil and natural gas royalties for an immediate pile of
cash.
Gulfport Energy Corp, Chesapeake Energy Corp
, Anadarko Petroleum Corp and others have spent
billions developing oil and gas reserves on land in Ohio's Utica
shale formation - often by agreeing to give landowners years of
royalties, or a cut of future production, in exchange for the
right to drill on their land.
Some Amish, traditionalist Christians numbering about
280,000 across the United States, are sitting on prime drilling
land in eastern Ohio, but many say the rapid development is
encroaching on their pastoral way of life.
Already this year, several oil trucks have been involved in
fatal collisions with Amish horse-drawn buggies in the region's
narrow and winding roads.
So, many Amish are cashing out to escape the noise as their
bucolic landscape of lush green hills becomes dotted with oil
storage tanks and rumbles with the buzz of oil rigs.
"If all this traffic and development is crazy here today,
what's it going to be like in three or four years?" Eli Byler, a
member of an Amish community in Ohio's Guernsey County, said at
his farmhouse, his 4-year-old grandson bobbing on his knee.
Byler, who mills walnut timber for furniture, decided
earlier in December to sell half of his future oil and natural
gas royalties to Flatiron Energy Partners, a private firm that
specializes in those transactions.
Flatiron is paying Byler $221,195 cash, an amount that will
be tax-free thanks to an arcane part of the U.S. tax code if
Byler follows through on plans to relocate his family to
Pennsylvania.
Byler's deal is part of a larger wave of companies like
Flatiron paying cash up front for oil and natural gas royalty
interests, deals these companies hope will provide their clients
- typically family trusts and other wealth funds - guaranteed
income for decades in the form of royalty checks.
At least 35 other Amish families plan to sell their royalty
rights and make an exodus from the Buckeye State to parts of
Pennsylvania or New York state with little or no energy
development, said Byler, who plans to sell the full 53.3 acres
he owns on the surface, including his homestead, in a separate
deal.
Neighbors are joining Amish families in selling out.
"For many landowners, selling royalty rights is the best way
to reduce their risk and take cash," said Austin Eudaly,
Flatiron's vice president of acquisitions. "Selling is not for
everyone, but for landowners in eastern Ohio, including the
Amish, its a great option to have."
Thanks to the Flatiron deal, Byler also will not have to
worry about the controversial trend of energy companies
deducting transportation and other post-production costs from
royalty checks, which Reuters reported on earlier this year.
With this latest development in the U.S. energy boom, the
Amish and other landowners in the energy-rich states of North
Dakota, Texas, Pennsylvania and Ohio have found a way to wring
more cash out of their property than they initially received
from energy companies.
'CONSISTENT YIELD GENERATION'
The number of companies buying Ohio royalty interests has
risen to 10 from 2 since the beginning of 2013, pointing to the
strong demand for this new type of investment from Wall Street.
"This is consistent yield generation," said Derren Geiger,
who manages about $150 million in oil and natural gas royalty
interests at the Caritas Royalty hedge fund. "It's a
conservative way to play oil and gas."
Since 2004, the Caritas fund has booked an 18 percent
average annual rate of return, helped largely by its holdings of
oil and natural gas royalty interests in North Dakota, Texas,
Ohio and other energy-rich states.
The royalty buyout offers are not ideal for everyone,
however, something that Flatiron's Eudaly and his competitors
acknowledge. Taking a $500,000 payout at 30 years old might not
make sense if the potential exists for $2.5 million in royalty
payouts during the next 40 years.
For older residents, the offers can be too much to refuse.
David Taylor owns about 80 acres in Ohio's Belmont County, a
hilly ramble of a place soaked in natural gas. Taylor, who is
not Amish, found himself more than $130,000 in debt to the U.S.
Internal Revenue Service a few years ago and trying to pay it
back wreaked havoc on his personal and professional life.
When Flatiron came calling, he jumped at the chance to sell
his royalty interests, especially since little oil or natural
gas had actually been drilled on his land.
"I thought the best thing I could do was get the money,"
said Taylor, who used it to pay off most of his debt. "This kind
of made me square with the world."
Landowners also have the option to splice mineral rights.
Byler, the Amish landowner, is 50 and decided to keep half
his mineral rights in his deal with Flatiron, hedging his bets
should an oilfield sprout on his land.
Eclipse Energy Partners, owned by Encap, a private equity
fund managing about $18 billion in assets, already drills for
oil on Byler's land.
So far, though, Byler has received less than $3,000 since
his initial lease was signed in 2000, partly because the Eclipse
well doesn't go deep enough to tap the Utica shale formation.
Flatiron is buying Byler's rights on a hunch that it can
negotiate a better lease deal with Eclipse when the company
looks to drill deeper, Eudaly said. The current well taps
relatively shallow deposits of oil that are there. The big money
likely will come if the driller goes deeper into the Utica.
The potential exists, of course, for energy development to
dry up in Ohio, as it has done so many other times in other
places. Pennsylvania's natural gas development, for instance,
slowed substantially three years ago when natural gas prices
plummeted.
A possible bust, many Ohio landowners say, is what weighs on
them when they decide to sell future royalty rights.
"I'd rather just take the money out of play," said James
Coffelt, who owns a 4,600 acre ranch in Cadiz, Ohio.
GREATEST TOOL
Perhaps the greatest tool in Flatiron's toolbelt is not
cash, but tax policy.
Using Section 1031 of the U.S. Internal Revenue Tax Code,
landowners can use cash they receive for selling their oil and
natural gas minerals to buy another piece of property, tax free.
Mineral rights count as property under Section 1031, which
was first instituted in the 1920s and survived a Supreme Court
challenge in the 1970s.
Coffelt has used Section 1031 to sell about $5 million in
oil and natural gas royalties to buy more grazing land for his
Angus cattle.
"My philosophy and strategy is to sell all my gas and oil,"
said Coffelt. "This is how we grow the ranch."
Byler is itching to close his Flatiron deal as soon as
possible so he can roll the proceeds, tax-free, into the
purchase of 211 acres in Clearfield County, Pennsylvania, where
the low price of natural gas has led many energy companies to
pull back on energy development.
It is a return home, of sorts, for Byler, who grew up near
Erie, Pennsylvania.
He said wistfully that since moving to Ohio 18 years ago,
"a lot of this area has changed."