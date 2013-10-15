(Adds forecast for September, October)
NEW YORK Oct 15 Oil production in North Dakota,
home to the prolific Bakken formation, could hit 1 million
barrels per day (bpd) as early as at the end of this year, the
head of the state's Mineral Resources Department said on
Tuesday.
Data issued by the department on Tuesday showed production
rose 35,000 bpd in August to more than 910,000 bpd, a fresh
all-time high that far exceeds an official forecast used by the
state's budget of 850,000 bpd by the end of the year.
"We moved through 900,000 bpd in August. It was just in May
that we hit 800,000 bpd. That tells us that at the end of this
year or very early next year we will see 1 million barrels,"
Lynn Helms, head of the department, said on a conference call.
Helms forecast "a fairly good-sized surge" in production in
September because a number of wells that were to be completed
had to be delayed from August due to drillers falling behind and
rain.
Production will likely slow down in October as heavy rain
across the state last Friday and over the weekend has caused the
closure of roads to heavy vehicles in McKenzie county, the
largest producer of oil in North Dakota.
The road closures meant vehicles carrying equipment such as
casings for pipes could not reach well sites, Helms said.
He forecast a 10 percent slowdown in production in McKenzie
based on the fact that roads have been closed for about three
days, adding that there will be "lingering effect" from the
closure to the end of the year.
The county produced just over 270,000 bpd in August, up from
about 250,000 bpd in July.
(Reporting by Sabina Zawadzki; Editing by Gerald E. McCormick
and John Wallace)