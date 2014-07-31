By Anna Louie Sussman
| NEW YORK, July 31
NEW YORK, July 31 U.S. crude oil futures
plunged by nearly $2 and Brent crude oil futures fell by
more than $1 per barrel on news that the 115,000-barrel-per-day
Coffeyville, Kansas, refinery could be down for four weeks
following a July 29 fire.
CVR Refining said on Thursday that its Coffeyville refinery
could be down four weeks after the fire in the facilities
isomerization unit. The Coffeyville refinery receives supplies
from the Cushing, Oklahoma, delivery hub.
"If refinery runs pull back, we will see rebounds in crude
stocks," said Phil Flynn, analyst at the Price Futures Group in
Chicago.
(Reporting by Anna Louie Sussman)