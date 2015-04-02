(Adds results per basin)
April 2 The number of rigs drilling for oil in
the United States declined by 11 this week to 802, the smallest
decline since December, oil services firm Baker Hughes said in
its closely watched survey on Thursday.
The data, which was released a day earlier due to the Good
Friday holiday, compares with declines of 12 and 41 rigs in the
prior two weeks and is a sign the collapse in drilling over the
past few months has reached its low point.
After a precipitous drop since October, the U.S. oil rig
count is nearing a pivotal level that experts say could begin to
dent production, bolster prices and even coax oil companies back
to the well pad in the coming months.
Energy producers responded quickly to a steep drop in oil
prices over the last six months, idling nearly 800 rigs, or 50
percent, since a peak of 1,609 rigs in October.
With the decline this week, the number of oil rigs has
fallen for a record 17th week in a row to the lowest level since
2011, according to Baker Hughes data going back to 1987.
Texas, the state with the most rigs, shed six oil rigs to
464, the lowest count since 2009.
The basin with the biggest decline was the Williston in
North Dakota, down six rigs to 91, the lowest since at least
2011, according to data going back to 2011.
Producers started taking less efficient vertical and
directional rigs out of service first, but in recent months have
also cut the more efficient horizontal rigs used most often in
shale production.
Horizontal rigs fell to the lowest since 2010, while
vertical rigs fell to the lowest since 1991, according to data
going back to 1991. Directional rigs however increased one to
93, the fist increase since late February.
Oil rigs in Canada climbed two to 20, the first increase
since mid February.
U.S. natural gas rigs meanwhile fell by 11 to 222, the
lowest on record, according to data going back to 1987.
(Reporting by Scott DiSavino; Editing by Marguerita Choy)