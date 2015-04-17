(Recasts lead)
April 17 A decline in U.S. oil rigs slowed this
week, but left their number at the lowest since 2010, suggesting
that the collapse in drilling may be leveling off after slumping
crude prices caused energy companies to idle half the country's
rigs since October.
Despite the signs of stabilization, the count fell by 26 to
734 after the loss of 42 and 11 rigs in the prior two weeks, oil
services firm Baker Hughes Inc said Friday in its
closely-watched report.
The number of active rigs has fallen for a record 19
consecutive weeks, according to Baker Hughes data going back to
1987.
Since the number of oil rigs peaked at 1,609 in October,
energy producers have responded quickly to the steep 60 percent
drop in oil prices since last summer by cutting spending,
eliminating jobs and idling rigs.
On Friday, Schlumberger NV, the world's biggest
drilling services provider, said it would eliminate 11,000 jobs
in addition to the 9,000 cuts it announced in January.
After its precipitous drop, the oil rig count is nearing a
pivotal level that experts say could dent production, bolster
prices and even coax oil companies back to the well pad in
coming months.
U.S. crude futures this week climbed over $57 a
barrel, the highest this year, rebounding 35 percent from a
six-year low near $42 set in mid March, in part on expectations
the declining rig count will cut oil output.
After rising mostly steadily since 2008, U.S. oil production
has stalled near 9.4 million barrels a day since early March,
the most since the early 1970s, according to government data.
The basin with the biggest losses this week was the
Mississippian in Oklahoma and Kansas with a decline of nine oil
rigs to 31, the least since 2011.
Texas, the state with the most rigs, was the state with the
biggest losses this week, down 15 to 411, the least since 2009.
The number of rigs drilling for oil in Canada held steady at
20.
U.S. natural gas rigs, meanwhile, fell by eight to 217, the
lowest on record, according to data going back to 1987.
The most efficient horizontal rigs fell to the lowest since
2010, while less efficient vertical rigs declined to the lowest
on record, according to data going back to 1991.
(Reporting by Scott DiSavino; Editing by Chris Reese, Grant
McCool and Christian Plumb)