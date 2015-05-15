May 15 The fall in the U.S. oil rig count slowed
this week, data showed on Friday, suggesting the collapse in
drilling may be coming to an end as prices recover after falling
60 percent from June to March.
The number of rigs drilling for oil fell by eight this week
to 660 active rigs, the smallest drop since December, after
declining 11 and 24 rigs in the prior two weeks, respectively,
oil services firm Baker Hughes Inc said in its closely
watched report.
With the oil rig decline this week, the number of active
rigs has fallen for a record 23 weeks in a row to the fewest
since August 2010, according to Baker Hughes data going back to
1987.
Since the number of oil rigs peaked at 1,609 in October,
producers have slashed spending, eliminated thousands of jobs
and idled more than half of the country's rigs in response to
the steep drop in oil prices since last summer.
The U.S. oil rig count, however, is nearing a pivotal level
that experts say has already trimmed production and boosted
prices, which will eventually coax oil companies back to the
well pad in coming months.
North Dakota, a key shale producing state, posted a
surprising jump in oil and gas output in March, as producers
leaned on newer technologies and processes to offset a slump in
commodity prices.
U.S. crude futures this week eased to $59 a barrel
from over $62 a barrel last week, the highest level this year,
helped by a stronger dollar and bets some drillers have started
boosting production, reviving worries of a new supply glut.
Despite the slight decline this week, crude futures were
still 40 percent over the $42 six-year low set in March on
oversupply concerns and lackluster demand.
After rising mostly steadily since 2009, U.S. oil production
has stalled near 9.4 million barrels a day since early March,
the highest level since the early 1970s, according to government
data.
(Reporting by Scott DiSavino; Editing by Richard Chang)