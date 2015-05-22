(New throughout, adds rig increases in Niobrara and Eagle Ford
basins)
By Scott DiSavino
May 22 Oil drillers added rigs in two U.S. shale
basins this week, data showed on Friday, the strongest sign yet
that higher crude prices are coaxing producers back to the well
pad after a slump in activity of nearly six months.
Overall, U.S. drillers reduced the number of active rigs by
just one this week, oil services company Baker Hughes Inc
said. It was the 24th straight weekly decline, bringing
the total down to 659, the lowest since August 2010.
In the latest week, drillers added three oil rigs in the
Niobrara basin in Wyoming and Colorado and two in the Eagle Ford
in South Texas, according to the closely followed report. That
brought the total number of active rigs up to 22 in the Niobrara
and 89 in the Eagle Ford.
The Eagle Ford is the nation's second biggest shale oil
field, while the Niobrara is the fourth largest.
The Permian basin in western Texas and eastern New Mexico,
the biggest and fastest growing U.S. shale oil play, lost one
oil rig to 232, the lowest since at least 2011, according to
Baker Hughes data going back to 2011. Three other shale
formations also lost one rig each this week.
The U.S. rig count will be a factor that the Organization of
the Petroleum Exporting Countries looks at when it meets in
Vienna on June 5. OPEC has kept production high in a bid to
maintain market share. The group's largest producer, Saudi
Arabia, boosted production to a record 10.3 million barrels per
day in April.
Analysts expect OPEC to maintain production levels. Goldman
Sachs said a rise in U.S. oil production could send
prices spiraling back down to $45 a barrel later this year.
U.S. crude prices, which were higher than $107 a
barrel last June, collapsed 60 percent to a six-year low near
$42 in March.
U.S. producers responded to the slide by slashing spending,
eliminating thousands of jobs and idling more than half of the
country's rigs. Still, efficiency gains and completion of
previously drilled wells have kept U.S. oil production steady at
near 9.4 million barrels per day since early March, its highest
level since the early 1970s, according to government data.
The number of U.S. oil rigs peaked at 1,609 in October.
Goldman forecast the crude market will remain oversupplied
through 2016 with U.S. producers set to increase drilling again
and Saudi Arabia, Iraq and Russia on track to grow production
sharply.
(Reporting by Scott DiSavino; Editing by David Gregorio)