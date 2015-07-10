July 10 U.S. energy firms added five oil rigs
this week, the second week of increases in a row, despite a 19
percent collapse in U.S. crude prices from a recent high, data
showed on Friday, a sign drillers were ready to return to the
well pad.
The gains came after 29 consecutive weeks of declines,
bringing the total rig count up to 645, the most since late May,
oil services company Baker Hughes Inc said in its
closely followed report.
U.S. crude oil futures were close to entering a bear
market earlier this week when prices fell over 9 percent to as
low as $50.58 a barrel from a recent high over $62 in early May.
Analysts said prices this week collapsed in part due to
oversupply concerns with U.S. energy firms starting to drill
again, a falling Chinese stock market, failing talks between
Greece and its euro zone creditors, and worries over the status
of negotiations between Iran and world nuclear powers.
On Friday, crude futures traded between $52 and $54 a barrel
in see-saw trade as the market reacted to news of a stock
exchange rally in China, new proposals by the Greek government
to end the stand-off with European creditors, and as talks with
Iran missed another deadline.
Those bullish market events were offset on Friday by the
International Energy Agency's bearish call that the market
bottom may still be ahead for oil as the Organization of the
Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC), the United States and
others continue producing crude at near record levels despite
lackluster world demand.
U.S. crude futures fell 60 percent from over $107 in June
2014 to near $42 in March due to those same oversupply worries
and uninspiring demand growth.
In response to that 60 percent price collapse, U.S. drillers
eliminated thousands of jobs and idled 60 percent of the record
high 1,609 oil rigs that were active in October.
But last week's oil rig count increase showed that when U.S.
crude prices average $60 a barrel like during May and June,
several drillers, including Pioneer Natural Resources Co
, plan to ramp up activity.
"We view the spring rally in prices to $60 a barrel as
premature and self-defeating as it will ultimately lead to
higher U.S. production," analysts at Goldman Sachs said in a
note.
Despite the cuts, U.S. crude production averaged 9.6 million
barrels per day for a seventh week in a row, its highest level
since the early 1970s, according to government data.
(Reporting by Scott DiSavino; Editing by Marguerita Choy)