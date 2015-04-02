April 2 The number of rigs drilling for oil in
the United States declined by 11 this week to 802, the smallest
decline since December, oil services firm Baker Hughes said in
its closely watched survey on Thursday.
The data, which was released a day earlier due to the Good
Friday holiday, compares with declines of 12 and 41 rigs in the
prior two weeks and is a sign the collapse in drilling over the
past few months has reached its low point.
After a precipitous drop since October, the U.S. oil rig
count is nearing a pivotal level that experts say could begin to
dent production, bolster prices and even coax oil companies back
to the well pad in the coming months.
Energy producers responded quickly to a steep drop in oil
prices over the last six months, idling nearly 800 rigs, or 50
percent, since a peak of 1,609 rigs in October.
With the decline this week, the number of oil rigs has
fallen for a record 17th week in a row to the lowest level since
2011, according to Baker Hughes data going back to 1987.
(Reporting by Scott DiSavino; Editing by Marguerita Choy)