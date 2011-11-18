* U.S. oil rig count at 1,125 this week

Nov 18 The number of oil drilling rigs in the United States fell this week from a 24-year high, down by 8 to 1,125, data from oil services firm Baker Hughes showed on Friday.

The oil-directed rig count this week is 54 percent higher than a year ago, when 731 rigs were operating. (Graphic: link.reuters.com/qeg84s )

The number of rigs drilling for natural gas also fell this week, down six to a five-month low of 871, Baker Hughes data showed.

Drilling in U.S. unconventional oil prospects is behind the recent surge in the oil-focused rig count. The number of oil rigs in the country has risen 256 percent since the start of 2008, when drilling in shale prospects ramped up.

Output from unconventional tight-rock plays, currently estimated at more than 700,000 barrels per day, is expected to reach 2 million bpd in the coming five years.

The highest weekly U.S. count for both oil and natural-gas directed rigs was 4,530 recorded on Dec. 28, 1981, Baker Hughes says on its website.

(Reporting by Selam Gebrekidan)