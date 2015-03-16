NEW YORK, March 16 A four-day drop in U.S. oil
prices has shattered a month of relative stability and raised
the specter of another sustained move lower as rocketing
production and swelling inventories re-emerge as dominant market
forces.
Hammered by oversupply, U.S. oil prices fell 60
percent from $107 a barrel in June to below $44 a barrel in
January before rallying and trading in a range around $50 in
February. Experts began to discuss whether oil had "bottomed
out", or reached its low point.
But without any clear sign that oil output is slowing, and
as winter fuel demand abates and inventory levels continue to
rise every week, oil may be set for a push below $40 a barrel,
experts said.
Prices have already dropped 15 percent in the past four
sessions and fell below $43 a barrel on Monday, the lowest level
since February 2009. Unlike the slump last year, which was led
by the Brent benchmark in Europe, the recent fall appears to be
driven by the U.S. market, where the situation could be more
difficult to resolve given the depth of U.S. oversupply.
The price drop since last week shows how fast the oil
market can turn and lends credence to analyst forecasts of
another price dive. Citibank said last month that U.S. crude
could fall as low as $20 a barrel before rebounding.
"We thought the market was being supported by a couple of
false positives, and a couple of one-offs that we didn't think
were sustainable into the second quarter," said Michael Cohen,
head of energy markets research at Barclays in New York, who
said that the end of a refinery workers' strike last week
removed another bullish market factor for oil products.
Fading winter demand and sturdy supply from Iraq and Libya
are keeping international markets awash with oil and keeping a
lid on prices, market sources said.
"The market seems oversupplied, so I won't be surprised if
it keeps going lower," an energy hedge fund manager said. "We
are getting some supplies back from Iraq and Libya. Iran
particularly is ready to dump more oil into the market once
sanctions are off."
Much still depends on how U.S. oil production reacts. Oil
drilling firms have cut spending for this year and laid off
staff to conserve cash. Meanwhile, a steep fall in the oil rig
count over the last four months suggests that activity could
slow later this year.
The U.S. Energy Information Administration forecast last
week that production growth at major shale fields would slow to
its lowest pace in four years in April.
The outlook is vital for a market where output has pushed
inventory levels to record highs, causing concern about
dwindling space to store more oil. On Monday, a report from data
provider Genscape said oil stocks at Cushing, Oklahoma, the
delivery hub for U.S. oil futures, rose more than 3 million
barrels last week, causing oil futures to slide.
Some expect Cushing stocks to fill within two months.
So far there is little evidence or data showing when, or if,
production will decline. Some drillers have intimated that steep
drops in costs could in fact help spur drilling even though
prices have slumped.
"I still think that the second half of the year is going to
be much more balanced, and we should see more uplift then
compared to a weaker second quarter," said Michael Wittner,
Societe Generale's global head of oil research.
