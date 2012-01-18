LONDON Jan 18 Natural gas is projected to be the fastest growing fossil fuel globally to 2030, with production growth in every region in the world except for Europe, BP said on Wednesday.

Asia will account for the world's largest production and consumption rises, with China driving 56 percent of the region's consumption growth, while Europe's production gains since 1975 are likely to be reversed, BP said in its Energy Outlook 2030.

"The world had 6,621 trillion cubic feet (tcf) of proved gas reserves in 2009, sufficient for 63 years of production at current levels," the report said, adding that "unconventionals remain to be appraised in detail globally, but could add another 30 years of supply."

The report said the Middle East would have the world's second-largest production and consumption rises.

"The region's share in global consumption is expected to expand from 5 percent in 1990 and 12 percent in 2010 to 17 percent in 2030," the report said, adding that its share in global production would grow from 15 percent in 2010 to 19 percent by 2030.

Despite North America's continued production growth, mostly through the development of shale gas extraction in recent years, the report said North American growth would be outpaced by other regions and its share in the global total decline from 26 percent in 2010 to 19 percent in 2030.