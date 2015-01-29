Jan 29 Pennsylvania Governor Tom Wolf on
Thursday signed an executive order reinstating a moratorium on
new leases for oil and natural gas development in state parks
and forests.
The move restores the ban lifted by his predecessor, Tom
Corbett, a Republican.
Officials in Pennsylvania were not immediately available to
say how much gas and oil energy companies produce from state
forest and park land.
Wolf, a Democrat, generally supports fracking, but called in
his inaugural speech this month for it to be done safely with
less impact on the environment.
Fracking, or hydraulic fracturing, is the most common method
of drilling to release gas from shale rock.
It involves blasting large volumes of water, sand and
chemicals to release the gas, and has been linked to water and
soil contamination when untreated fracking waste is improperly
released into the environment.
Drilling for gas in the Marcellus Shale in Pennsylvania has
transformed the state into an energy powerhouse and produced
economic prosperity from jobs and royalties over the past
several years.
Production of gas in the Marcellus, the biggest and fastest
growing U.S. shale gas field centered under Pennsylvania and
West Virginia, was expected to reach about 16.6 billion cubic
feet per day (bcfd), up from just 2.0 bcfd five years ago,
according to federal data.
A little over 20 percent of the gas produced in the United
States is expected to come from the Marcellus in 2015, according
to federal data.
