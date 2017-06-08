SAO PAULO, June 8 State-controlled oil company Petróleo Brasileiro SA revoked on Thursday a contract to supply natural gas to a thermal power station held by a unit of holding company J&F Investimentos due to a breach of anticorruption terms.

J&F is owned by the Batista family, who are at the center of a corruption scandal threatening President Michel Temer. Petrobras, as the oil company is known, will charge the so-called Âmbar SA unit 70 million reais ($21.4 million) in amends over the contract breach, according to a securities filing.

($1 = 3.27 reais) (Reporting by Luciano Costa and Bruno Federowski; Writing by Bruno Federowski; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)