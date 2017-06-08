BRIEF-Geologix closes oversubscribed $1.2 mln unit private placement
* Geologix closes oversubscribed $1.2 million unit private placement and initiates exploration program at Tepal
SAO PAULO, June 8 State-controlled oil company Petróleo Brasileiro SA revoked on Thursday a contract to supply natural gas to a thermal power station held by a unit of holding company J&F Investimentos due to a breach of anticorruption terms.
J&F is owned by the Batista family, who are at the center of a corruption scandal threatening President Michel Temer. Petrobras, as the oil company is known, will charge the so-called Âmbar SA unit 70 million reais ($21.4 million) in amends over the contract breach, according to a securities filing.
($1 = 3.27 reais) (Reporting by Luciano Costa and Bruno Federowski; Writing by Bruno Federowski; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)
* Geologix closes oversubscribed $1.2 million unit private placement and initiates exploration program at Tepal
PARIS, June 22 Boeing said it had won 571 orders and commitments for jetliners at the Paris Airshow, upstaging European rival Airbus after the launch of a new model of its 737 MAX passenger jet.