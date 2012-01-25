VIENNA Jan 25 The consortium developing
the Shah Deniz II gas field in Azerbaijan hopes to propose a
pipeline partner within weeks, an official said on Wednesday.
"We are moving towards hopefully forming a recommendation,
certainly by the end of the first quarter," Steve Garlick,
marketing manager of BP Shah Deniz Development, told the
European Gas Conference.
Three international consortia - Nabucco, TAP, and ITGI - are
competing to build the infrastructure to carry gas from
Azerbaijan's Shah Deniz II gas field to Europe.