HOUSTON, June 27 Enbridge Energy Partners LLC
said it restarted its 215,000 barrels-per-day (bpd)
Ozark crude pipeline on Thursday after a shutdown for
maintenance, and the line was operating at a reduced rate.
Enbridge shut the 435-mile (700 km) pipeline on June 14 for
maintenance but excavated a portion of the line under a lake
near Tulsa, Oklahoma, for a closer look when an initial
inspection indicated it might have weak spots.
No leaks were found, Enbridge spokesman Larry Springer said.
Energy intelligence firm Genscape said earlier on Thursday
that it had detected increased flows on the line to nearly
91,000 bpd.
The planned work on the portion of the line under Lake
Oologah was finished, Springer said, but crews will remain on
site to finish re-burying the line.
He said he had no information on when the line would resume
pre-outage rates, but that Enbridge should soon receive
nominations for July shipments.
The restart came earlier than expected. On Monday Enbridge
said it had notified shippers that the outage would last through
June 29 because stirred-up silt at the bottom of Lake Oologah
made it difficult for divers to quickly inspect the line. The
original outage was slated to last 10 days.
The pipeline runs from the U.S. crude futures hub in
Cushing, Oklahoma, to Wood River, Illinois.