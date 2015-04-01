April 1 PJM, the largest U.S. power grid
operator, announced on Wednesday that federal energy regulators
declined to rule on a proposal to make the grid more reliable,
and the stock prices of several generating companies fell as a
result.
Declines ranged from about 1 percent for shares of
FirstEnergy Corp to about 5 percent for NRG Energy Inc
.
The U.S. Federal Energy Regulatory Commission (FERC) issued
a deficiency letter late Tuesday on PJM's Capacity Performance
proposal and asked the grid operator to answer questions about
the plan, PJM said in a release on Wednesday.
Declines ranged from about 1 percent for shares of
FirstEnergy Corp to more than 5 percent for NRG Energy
Inc.
PJM operates the power grid in all or parts of 13
mid-Atlantic and Midwest states, from New Jersey to Illinois,
and the District of Columbia.
PJM proposed the so-called "capacity performance" product
after the winter of 2014 when some power plants were unable to
operate when needed because they were having operational issues
or could not secure fuel on the coldest days.
Among other things, the capacity performance proposal would
compensate generators for securing fuel supplies so their plants
could run when called upon, especially during times of peak
demand.
Some of the biggest power companies in PJM include units of
Exelon Corp, FirstEnergy Corp, Public Service
Enterprise Group Inc, NRG Energy Inc and Dynegy
Inc. See table below for stock price reaction.
Even though FERC did not reject the PJM proposal, the energy
company stock prices declined because the lack of a decision
provides uncertainty on the timing of what could be another
source of revenue for the power generators.
FERC Commissioner Philip Moeller dissented from the
Commission's decision.
"Regardless of whether the Commission ultimately decides to
accept or reject PJM's capacity performance proposal, by failing
to act, the Commission is creating market uncertainty on issues
that need clarity now," Moeller said.
PJM said it will respond to FERC's questions promptly and
seek expedited review to allow its capacity performance proposal
to be in effect for the upcoming annual capacity auction for the
2018/2019 delivery year.
The grid operator said "that process may require a delay to
conduct an orderly auction."
"While PJM clearly would have welcomed approval, we
appreciate the FERC's thoughtful consideration of our proposal
and the Commission's demonstrated commitment to reliability and
enhanced generator performance," PJM said.
The following table lists some of the biggest generating
companies in PJM and their stock price performance in early
afternoon trade on Wednesday:
Company Stock Price Percent Change
Exelon $32.90 -2.1%
FirstEnergy $34.67 -1.1%
PSEG $41.25 -1.6%
NRG $23.84 -5.4%
Dynegy $30.59 -2.7%
(Reporting by Scott DiSavino; Editing by David Gregorio)