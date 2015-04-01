April 1 PJM, the largest U.S. power grid operator, announced on Wednesday that federal energy regulators declined to rule on a proposal to make the grid more reliable, and the stock prices of several generating companies fell as a result. Declines ranged from about 1 percent for shares of FirstEnergy Corp to about 5 percent for NRG Energy Inc . The U.S. Federal Energy Regulatory Commission (FERC) issued a deficiency letter late Tuesday on PJM's Capacity Performance proposal and asked the grid operator to answer questions about the plan, PJM said in a release on Wednesday. Declines ranged from about 1 percent for shares of FirstEnergy Corp to more than 5 percent for NRG Energy Inc. PJM operates the power grid in all or parts of 13 mid-Atlantic and Midwest states, from New Jersey to Illinois, and the District of Columbia. PJM proposed the so-called "capacity performance" product after the winter of 2014 when some power plants were unable to operate when needed because they were having operational issues or could not secure fuel on the coldest days. Among other things, the capacity performance proposal would compensate generators for securing fuel supplies so their plants could run when called upon, especially during times of peak demand. Some of the biggest power companies in PJM include units of Exelon Corp, FirstEnergy Corp, Public Service Enterprise Group Inc, NRG Energy Inc and Dynegy Inc. See table below for stock price reaction. Even though FERC did not reject the PJM proposal, the energy company stock prices declined because the lack of a decision provides uncertainty on the timing of what could be another source of revenue for the power generators. FERC Commissioner Philip Moeller dissented from the Commission's decision. "Regardless of whether the Commission ultimately decides to accept or reject PJM's capacity performance proposal, by failing to act, the Commission is creating market uncertainty on issues that need clarity now," Moeller said. PJM said it will respond to FERC's questions promptly and seek expedited review to allow its capacity performance proposal to be in effect for the upcoming annual capacity auction for the 2018/2019 delivery year. The grid operator said "that process may require a delay to conduct an orderly auction." "While PJM clearly would have welcomed approval, we appreciate the FERC's thoughtful consideration of our proposal and the Commission's demonstrated commitment to reliability and enhanced generator performance," PJM said. The following table lists some of the biggest generating companies in PJM and their stock price performance in early afternoon trade on Wednesday: Company Stock Price Percent Change Exelon $32.90 -2.1% FirstEnergy $34.67 -1.1% PSEG $41.25 -1.6% NRG $23.84 -5.4% Dynegy $30.59 -2.7% (Reporting by Scott DiSavino; Editing by David Gregorio)