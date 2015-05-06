(Recasts throughout with detail, comment)

By Jessica Jaganathan and Henning Gloystein

SINGAPORE May 6 Jorge Montepeque, inventor of the modern system of setting world oil prices, is leaving reporting agency Platts after three decades of tussles with oil traders and attention from regulators.

Montepeque, head of market reporting at Platts since 2002, was responsible for Platts market-on-close (MOC) pricing, better known simply as "the window", on which billions of dollars of oil sales, futures and other derivatives are priced every day.

"Jorge is without question the best known figure in oil-trading circles and has probably shaped this business more than any other person in the past two decades or so," said a top executive at a large oil trading desk.

The combative New York-educated Guatemalan joined Platts in 1988 and rose from calling traders in niche markets to calling time on Lehman Brothers ahead of its collapse.

Two months before Lehman went bust, Platts barred it from trading oil contracts on its system, because of questions over its creditworthiness.

Months before the bank went under during the global financial crisis of 2008, oil traders had voiced concern about Lehman's viability.

Platts, part of McGraw Hill Financials Inc, and smaller rivals like privately held Argus Media and ICIS, a unit of Reed Elsevier, provides prices for opaque over-the-counter commodities markets.

Critics have drawn attention to its dominance, and its role in the fabric of oil trade was of interest to regulators in the United States and Europe when financial markets were under the microscope following high profile scandals.

Its defenders say the independent price assessor has performed well by stepping in to oversee a financial market that has no formal supervision.

Two years ago, European authorities raided offices of Platts as well as the offices of Royal Dutch Shell, BP and Statoil, searching for evidence that the firms had distorted prices reported to Platts.

Platts said it cooperated fully with the investigation.

Montepeque moved to Singapore with Platts in the early 1990s to launch "the window", inviting buyers and sellers for the first time to post bids and offers and make deals in what was previously a totally opaque market.

A decade later he launched a similar mechanism in Europe, including the best known Platts benchmark for dated Brent crude against which up to two thirds of the world's oil is priced today.

That boosted Montepeque's prominence and authority but also led to many fights with multi-billion dollar oil corporations.

What Platts did to Lehman, known as "boxing" in industry jargon, it routinely used on other companies -- temporarily --for shipping technicalities or failure to play by the pricing agency's informal trading rules.

Platts never comments on its blacklisting policies but insiders and traders say it had briefly barred from its "window" powerful of oil traders such as Vitol, France's Total and more recently Noble Group.

Companies rarely comment on their relations with Platts, although Total said several year ago it believed some prices reported by Platts were "out of line" several times a year.

Montepeque's departure by the year end follows the retirement of Platts' vice president of editorial Dan Tanz in December last year. Tanz's position was taken by former CME Group managing director Martin Fraenkel who was appointed as chief content officer.

Montepeque told Reuters he would help ensure a smooth transition after his departure.

"I have enjoyed my time and contribution to Platts and to market transparency and will continue in an advisory role to aid in the transitional period through year-end," he said.

