WARSAW Jan 18 Poland will consider foregoing
dividends from its stakes in power companies to help them invest
in the country's troubled coal mines, the treasury minister said
in a newspaper interview.
Poland's four biggest power firms are PGE, Tauron
, Enea and Energa, and their
dividends account for around 36 percent of the government's
total annual dividend income, which in 2015 stood at 4.5 billion
zlotys ($1.1 billion).
"It would be worth considering whether not to resign for
some time from dividends from this area, to let them invest for
example in mining," Dawid Jackiewicz told the weekly W sieci.
The conservative Law and Justice party (PiS), which won a
parliamentary election in October, has taken over the task of
rescuing KW, the European Union's biggest coal producer. KW has
been driven to the verge of bankruptcy by low coal prices and
rising labour costs.
Poland's energy minister told Reuters in an interview that
he wanted PGE to invest in KW.
Such an investment could prove difficult for Poland's power
companies, whose market value plummeted last year on fears the
government would force them to help out loss-making mines.
Last year, shares in PGE and smaller rival Energa fell by 32
percent and 45 percent respectively.
The promise of healthy dividend helped the treasury ministry
attract investors to Energa's initial public offering two years
ago. Since then Energa has spent almost all of its profits on
dividends.
($1 = 4.1107 zlotys)
(Reporting by Agnieszka Barteczko; Editing by Mark Potter)