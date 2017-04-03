BARCELONA, April 3 (Thomson Reuters Foundation) - Just over
1 billion people, or around one in seven, still have no access
to electricity, a figure that has barely improved in two years,
while the number cooking with health-harming fuels rose slightly
to just over 3 billion, a report said on Monday.
Data for 2012 to 2014 showed progress in providing clean,
modern energy to the poor was losing the race against population
growth, especially in rural areas, the World Bank and the
International Energy Agency (IEA) said in a tracking report.
"If we are to make access to clean, affordable and reliable
energy a reality, we're going to have to drive the rate of
progress up, and that is going to require political leadership,"
said Rachel Kyte, CEO of Sustainable Energy for All, an
initiative of the U.N. Secretary-General.
This week, governments, business, development agencies and
others will meet in New York to work out how to reach three
international goals by 2030: universal access to modern energy
services, doubling the rate of improvement in energy efficiency,
and doubling the share of renewables in the global energy mix.
Reaching those targets is fundamental to achieving other
global goals to end poverty and boost healthcare and education,
as well as keeping global temperature rise below limits set in
the Paris climate change accord, Kyte said.
"Every day we delay, or every day we don't deliver, it
becomes more painful and expensive, and we risk losing people
and leaving people behind," she told journalists by telephone.
The three organisations behind the report said some
countries - even among the poorest - are making rapid progress.
For example, Kenya, Malawi, Sudan, Uganda and Zambia
increased electrification by two to three percentage points per
year, while Rwanda topped that and Afghanistan and Cambodia made
use of off-grid solar energy to expand access even faster.
Paul Simons, the IEA's deputy executive director, said home
systems and mini-grids powered by renewable energy offer
"tremendous opportunities to provide electricity to communities
in rural areas, and... this could help us close the gap".
Yet with 1.06 billion people lacking electric power in 2014,
only a slight improvement from 2012, the report highlighted the
urgent need to power growing communities in rural Africa.
In Africa, excluding the north, only 37 percent of people
have electricity, compared with a global rate of 85 percent.
Angola and Democratic Republic of Congo saw their rates fall.
'CINDERELLA' IN THE KITCHEN
Projections show the three energy targets - which were
folded into a new set of global goals agreed in 2015 - will not
be met, even taking into account new commitments under the Paris
climate deal and technology trends like plunging costs for solar
photovoltaic equipment, the report warned.
Particularly worrying was the number of people who use
traditional, solid fuels like charcoal and dung to cook ticking
up to just over 3 billion, experts said.
Vivien Foster, head energy economist with the World Bank
Group, said clean cooking was the "Cinderella" of energy
initiatives, despite causing some 4 million premature deaths per
year due to inhalation of carbon monoxide and soot.
"Policy makers don't take it seriously," she said, as it
less appealing than electrification which is seen as a clear
sign of a modernising economy.
More positively, the report showed some of the largest
energy-consuming countries - Australia, China, Italy, Mexico,
Nigeria, Russia and Britain - cut their energy intensity, a
measure of energy efficiency, by more than 2 percent annually.
The biggest reductions were in industry, but the residential
sector, which is becoming more energy-intensive, should be the
focus in future, the report said.
Renewable energy made modest advances, bringing its share in
total energy consumption to 18.3 percent, but nowhere near fast
enough to double its share to the target of 36 percent by 2030.
There has been a rapid increase in electricity generation
from wind and solar, but electric power accounts for only a
fifth of global energy consumption.
Progress on shifting to clean sources in heating and
transport has been far slower, the report said.
"With technologies we need affordably available to us, with
many pledges of financing over the last couple of years, and
with policy roadmaps increasingly clear, it's now time to act on
all of this," said Kyte.
