By Henning Gloystein
SINGAPORE, Dec 30 Oil prices have halved this
year, dragging on firms involved in Asian energy projects as
costs remain high amid dwindling revenues, yet equity analysts
continue to have a largely positive industry outlook.
The share prices of firms involved in oil and gas production
developments in Asia Pacific, including Australian and East
African liquefied natural gas (LNG) projects, have dropped 10-50
percent since the energy market rout began in June.
Yet, stock recommendations in Thomson Reuters Eikon for 10
such companies showed more than 90 percent of the analysts
calling for a "strong buy", "buy" or "hold" and a mere 8 percent
advising either a "sell" or "strong sell". Most of the analyst
views were updated as recently as this quarter.
Large energy firms such as ExxonMobil, Chevron
and Royal Dutch Shell enjoyed more positive
analyst views than their smaller, more specialised peers like
Santos, Ophir Energy or Premier Oil.
While equity analysts kept a fairly positive view, credit
analysts have lowered their outlook more aggressively.
"The dramatic deterioration in the oil price outlook has ...
resulted in meaningfully weaker credit measures and very
substantial negative discretionary cash flows" at companies such
as Shell, Total and BG Group which are involved
in Southeast Asian LNG projects, Standard & Poor's said.
