NEW YORK Oct 30 U.S. RBOB gasoline and heating oil futures retreated on Tuesday on expectations that demand for fuel will be sharply depressed in the aftermath of destructive Hurricane Sandy.

At least 7.3 million homes and businesses on the U.S. East Coast were without power after Sandy came ashore in New Jersey late on Monday, tearing down power lines and flooding electrical networks.

With the November futures contract expirations approaching on Wednesday, front-month RBOB gasoline fell 6.13 cents to $2.6955 a gallon by 10:05 a.m. EDT (1405 GMT), having dropped as low as $2.6916.

Gasoline futures reached $2.8115 a gallon in Monday's session, having rebounded after slumping to $2.5690 on Oct. 23.

Heating oil futures , the benchmark for distillates, were down 4.29 cents at $3.0723 a gallon, having fallen as low as $3.0675.

Prices on Monday reached $3.1495, the highest since Oct. 19.

Front-month U.S. December crude futures edged up 27 cents to $85.81 a barrel.

News that at least one refinery in the region was restoring normal operations and a lack of early reports of catastrophic damage to local oil infrastructure helped ease fears that systems serving the region would suffer severe harm.

Philadelphia Energy Solutions said on Tuesday that facilities at its 330,000-barrels-per-day refinery complex in Philadelphia were not affected by Hurricane Sandy and operations were being restored to normal.

"Demand destruction looks to be engulfing the market now as traders view the lack of public transportation, airline flights, and general driving in the Northeast U.S. as the main story of the moment," analysts at INTL FCStone said in a research note. (Reporting by Robert Gibbons and David Sheppard; Editing by Dale Hudson)