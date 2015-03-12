(Recasts; adds news on tentative contract with refinery
By Robert Gibbons
NEW YORK, March 12 U.S. refined oil products
futures fell sharply on Thursday on news that refineries
expected a quick resumption of crude oil shipments after the
Houston Ship Channel reopened and that a new offer from refiners
could end a refinery workers' strike.
U.S. April ultra-low sulfur diesel (ULSD) futures
fell 4.13 cents, or 2.27 percent, to settle at $1.7791 a gallon.
U.S. April RBOB gasoline futures fell 1.69 cents, or
0.93 percent, to settle at $1.8095 a gallon.
"The ship channel opening allows crude to get to refineries
and the expectation is that with margins strong, refiners will
produce as much as they can," said Phil Flynn, analyst at Price
Futures Group in Chicago.
After indicating on Wednesday that it was lowering
throughput because the Houston Ship Channel was shut, Exxon
Mobil Corp said on Thursday the company could "confirm
that we are receiving crude shipments soon and will be adjusting
rates accordingly" at its giant, 560,500-barrel-per-day (bpd)
Baytown, Texas, refinery.
The Houston Ship Channel was fully reopened on Thursday
morning, after responders completed initial salvage operations
on a damaged chemical tanker and successfully moved the vessel,
the Central Texas Coastal Area Committee said.
Refined products futures also felt pressure from news,
first that the industry was expected to make a fresh contract
offer and then news that a tentative deal was reached with the
United Steelworkers to end a strike by refinery workers that has
lasted 40 days.
"The strike news is mainly psychological in that it hasn't
yet had a big impact on production," Flynn said. "But a
settlement would soothe concerns about the possibility the
strike could eventually hurt output."
Based on the U.S. April crude and April products
contracts, both the gasoline and ULSD crack spreads <0#RB-CL=R>
<0#HO-CL=R> were over $27 per barrel on Thursday.
A crack spread is an indication of refiner profit margins,
measuring the difference between the purchase price of crude oil
and the selling price of finished products, such as gasoline and
distillate fuel, that a refinery produces from crude oil.
The gasoline crack spread was under $20 a barrel the first
two months of the year and heating oil was mostly under $25 in
January before recovering in February.
A strong crack spread creates incentive for refiners to make
more product and the expectation of this increase can pressure
futures prices.
(Reporting by Robert Gibbons; editing by Jessica Resnick-Ault,
G Crosse and Peter Galloway)