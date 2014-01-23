Jan 23 Propane prices for January delivery at the Conway, Kansas, hub rose nearly $1 to $4.37 a gallon on Thursday on tight supplies in Midwestern states, brokers and traders said.

Propane prices at the key Gulf Coast hub at Mont Belvieu, Texas, reached $1.61 a gallon, up 8 cents from the peak trade seen on Wednesday, according to traders and brokers. (Reporting by Robert Gibbons in New York; Editing by Jeffrey Benkoe)