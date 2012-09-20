NEW YORK, Sept 20 Questar Corp's Questar
Pipeline Co said in a website posting on Thursday that repairs
to its Clay Basin natural gas storage site in Utah were complete
after a force majeure outage due to a lightning strike in late
August.
The company said injection capacity at the site would
increase to a total of 290 million cubic feet per day effective
immediately. Withdrawal capacity remained at 200 mmcf per day.
The Clay Basin gas storage facility is located in Daggett
County, Utah, 50 miles from Rock Springs, Wyoming. It has a
total working gas capacity of 51.25 billion cubic feet,
according to the company's website.