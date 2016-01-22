SINGAPORE Jan 22 Rating agency Moody's on
Friday placed large parts of the global oil and gas sector on
review for a downgrade, as a crash of more than 70 percent in
oil prices over the last 18 months has pulled down energy
company stocks as well.
The reviews affect oil and gas companies across the world,
including the United States and Canada, Latin America, the
Asia-Pacific region (APAC) as well as Europe, Middle East and
Africa (EMEA).
"Moody's Investors Service has placed the ratings of 120 oil
& gas companies on review for downgrade," the rating agency said
in a statement.
"These reviews reflect a mix of declining prices that are
near multi-year lows, weakening demand and a prolonged period of
oversupply that will continue to significantly stress the credit
profiles of companies in the oil & gas sector," it added.
In one of the steepest price falls in history, crude oil
prices have lost more than 70 percent since mid-2014 to
around $30 per barrel, pulling down share prices for energy
firms, as producers around the world pump 1 million to 2 million
barrels of oil every day in excess of demand in a war of
discounts for market share.
