* E. Coast could see shortage of diesel of jet fuel -expert
* Lawmakers worry about dependency on foreign refiners
* Gap seen before Colonial pipeline expansion starts
By Janet McGurty
NEW YORK, March 19 With the U.S. East Coast
poised to lose 50 percent of its oil refining capacity, three
members of Congress on Mo nday worried that while the country is
producing more of its own crude oil, it might grow more
dependent on other countries for gasoline and diesel fuel.
Pennsylvania Congressman Pat Meehan hosted a panel of energy
experts for a field meeting in Aston, Pennsylvania, of the
Committee on Homeland Security.
Meehan and two other legislators, Congressmen John Carney
from neighboring Delaware and Mike Fitzpatrick from Bucks
County, Pennsylvania, peppered the experts with questions about
fuel prices and logistics as well as national security.
Two refineries in the Philadelphia area have closed in
recent years, and a third is scheduled to close this summer.
Brandon Wales, Director of Homeland Infrastructure Threat
and Risk Analysis Center (HITRAC), a unit of Homeland Security
that analyzes the national threat to critical infrastructure,
said his department found no reason to be concerned by the
closures on a national security level.
He said there could be shortage of some products in the
region, like diesel or jet fuel, but that his program HITRAC
does not look at supplies of specific products.
Wales said this year there is an ongoing $10 million study
into the vulnerability on pipelines such as the Colonial
Pipeline, the nation's largest product pipeline.
Colonial, which can carry 500,000 bpd of product from the
nation's refining hub along the U.S. Gulf Coast to the New York
Harbor, has been full up for several years.
Its planned expansions will come on line but there is
likely to be a gap between refinery closures and when expansions
come on line. This gap could cause price spikes and product
shortages.
HITRACS also is working with the Plantation Pipeline,
a 600,000 bpd pipeline starting in Louisiana that supplies
southeastern U.S. markets up to Washington D.C., Wales said.
The legislators expressed concern that the country is
swapping one kind of petroleum dependence for another with
increased imports of refined products like gasoline could
playing the political role that high imports of crude had played
in the past.
They also expressed concern that the U.S. could be on the
receiving end of sanctions like those imposed on Iran, where
purchase of its oil and exports of gasoline to refining-poor
countries is banned as it continues to develop nuclear
capability.
Wales said his study did not account for factors like the
possibility of outside supply disruptions.
Howard Gruenspecht, acting head of the Energy Information
Administration, spoke about the published findings of the
Department of Energy's statistical arm. A second panel was
comprised of two industry representatives -- Charles Drevna of
the American Fuel and Petrochemicals and Robert Greco, of the
American Petroleum Institute who discussed crude and product
markets.
In 2011, Sunoco shuttered its 178,000 bpd refinery in Marcus
Hook, Pennsylvania after it said it received no bids. The
refinery, which began operation in 1902, is being evaluated by a
regional board as to what the best use will be.
Sunoco has said it will close down its 335,000 bpd
Philadelphia refinery, the nation's longest continuously running
plant, by July 1 if there are no buyers.
ConocoTrainer also idled its 185,000 bpd refinery in nearby
Trainer, Pennsylvania in late September. The company says it
continues to seek a buyer.
All three refineries are in a 12-mile radius.