(In 16th paragraph, corrects company name to Opportune LLP from
Opportune LLC)
By Jessica DiNapoli and Liz Hampton
NEW YORK/HOUSTON Dec 14 Law firms and banks are
adding staff to their restructuring practices from Houston to
New York City to scoop up new business as oil prices sink near
11-year lows, pressuring energy companies to slash debt or file
for bankruptcy.
At least two investment banks and one law firm have bulked
up their energy and restructuring departments with new hires to
handle the building workload. Another three law firms have
re-jigged staff for the new work, and other restructuring
advisors have partnered with banks who already have deep roots
in the clubby oil and gas world, centered in Houston, the
world's energy capital.
The 17-month downturn in oil prices has reached far and wide
across the oil and gas industry, forcing companies, who had
hoped for prices to rebound quickly, to begin negotiations with
their creditors. With oil expected to trade below $50 a barrel
through nearly all of 2017, according to recent pricing models,
the lower-for-longer climate has generated a deep pipeline of
work for bankers and attorneys, who began many of the staffing
changes this summer.
Well-known energy dealmaker and former Barclays Americas CEO
Hugh "Skip" McGee, who launched his Intrepid Financial Partners
in May opening offices in New York and Houston, said plummeting
oil prices made restructuring more of a priority in his advisory
business, which also includes mergers and acquisitions.
"It became clear it was something we wanted to do," McGee
said.
McGee hired Matthew Hart, an alumnus of Lazard Freres & Co.,
to lead the restructuring practice. The bank has already scooped
up restructuring assignments, including advising on capital
structure options for Emerald Oil, an exploration and production
company.
Vinson & Elkins, a Houston-based law firm known for its
energy expertise, beefed up its New York City office by hiring a
partner and two associates from Kirkland & Ellis partly in
preparation for the energy bust. The U.S. finance capital, New
York, is the home of the hedge funds and private equity firms
that invest in distressed energy companies.
MILLIONS IN FEES
Boosting New York presence was also important because
companies file for bankruptcy in New York and Delaware in
addition to Texas, said Bill Wallander, practice group leader
for the firm's restructuring and reorganization practice.
Investment bank Houlihan Lokey, which had been planning a
Houston office for several years, said it will open one early
next year after having assembled the right team. The bank hired
a former senior Credit Agricole banker to lead the team, which
will grow to 20 people, and will focus on acquisitions and
spin-offs, a strategy many distressed oil and gas firms are
pursuing to reduce debt and generate cash.
Such deals put millions of dollars in fees on the table for
bankers and attorneys. Generally, law firms bill by the hour,
and bankers charge clients monthly fees and a fee based on how
much debt their clients have, roughly between one-third and
three-quarters of a percent.
Fitch Ratings expects an 11 percent default rate in energy
next year, equating to roughly $28 billion in high-yield bonds,
up from a rate of 6.8 percent for the past 12 months, and a
total of $17 billion.
The law firm Haynes & Boone has tallied at least 36
bankruptcy filings by North American energy firms this year with
more than $13 billion in total debt. (Graphic:reut.rs/1OmvkPF)
To be sure, some law firms, boutiques and big banks have not
bulked up staffing, or revamped their rosters, sending their
existing workers to Houston on early Monday morning flights
instead. They say restructuring is "industry agnostic", and that
attorneys and bankers can parachute in to distressed situations
and make sense of them quickly.
Law firms and bankers who have reallocated existing workers
to energy and restructuring assignments rather than hired new
staff fear that they would not have enough work for new hires
once prices recover and the industry shake-out cycle ends.
"I've been through several downturns, and the problem with
expanding bankruptcy lawyers when it's hot like this, is what do
you do with them when it's over?" said Alan Baden, partner at
the Houston office of Thompson & Knight, which is shifting
attorneys to serve the influx in business.
Law firm Kirkland & Ellis, and energy management consultant
Opportune LLP, both moved high-level staff to Houston from New
York City in the past couple months.
Haynes & Boone moved up the start date of its newest
associate in Houston to cope with the heavy work load. It plans
to draw on its energy and finance groups to augment its
restructuring team.
"So far this year we have been engaged in over three dozen
energy industry workouts and bankruptcies. We fully expect this
number to grow before the year closes," said partner Buddy
Clark.
(Reporting by Jessica DiNapoli in New York and Liz Hampton in
Houston; additional reporting by Mike Stone; Editing by Terry
Wade and Tomasz Janowski)