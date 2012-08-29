(Corrects 2nd bullet point to show Chesapeake rigs were
relabeled but not by Chesapeake)
* Well reclassifications shed doubt over rig count
* Chesapeake rigs relabeled without them moving
* Rig count losing relevance as production indicator
By Edward McAllister
NEW YORK, Aug 29 Energy investors have taken
bets for years on what they thought was an important indicator
of future energy production: the weekly rig count data provided
by oil service firms.
They may want to be careful about how much money they put on
the table.
A Reuters analysis of the data, and interviews with
officials at companies involved in collecting and compiling it,
shows that it may sometimes be an arbitrary and misleading gauge
subject to revisions.
The culprit appears to be the fracking boom and the complex
geology that has made it much more difficult to decide whether a
rig is likely to discover oil or gas in large quantities, often
leading companies to rely on guesswork when drilling begins.
At stake is not only the direction of U.S. natural gas
prices, but the credibility of U.S. energy companies desperate
to show investors that they are drilling for more oil -- which
is near $100 a barrel -- and less gas, the price of which
remains depressed at near a decade low.
Equity analysts need to know what a company is likely to
produce to predict its profits; gas traders are desperate to
anticipate any let-up in the unrelenting gush of supplies.
To understand potential flaws in the data, a glance at
Chesapeake Energy's rigs in west Oklahoma provides some clues.
On Jan. 8 this year, the energy company's subsidiary Nomac began
drilling Ogle well 9-11-18 in the Granite Wash Basin, one of
many shale patches across the country that are now gushing an
often unpredictable mix of oil, liquids and natural gas.
Chesapeake had listed the well as "oil/gas" with state
regulators, a common practice. But that was not the assessment
of Smith Bits, a Schlumberger subsidiary that is one of
two main firms that gather data on nearly 2,000 U.S. drilling
rigs and provide it on a weekly basis to the industry and
markets.
Based on their own assessments, Smith Bits determined the
Ogle rig, and 21 other Chesapeake rigs drilling new wells in the
area, to be gas rigs, and marked them as such in their Jan. 20
report, which is used by traders and company analysts as an
important signal of oil and gas output in the coming months.
But in the week to Jan. 27, Smith Bits changed its mind and
reclassified all 22 rigs - which had begun drilling between
November and January - as "oil", according to data compiled by
U.S. Rig Activity and confirmed by Smith Bits.
The reclassifications - which are hard to spot without
closely researching each rig - made up the majority of the 32
gas rig decline in Smith Bits data that week. It also
contributed to a fall of 78 gas rigs in January, the largest
monthly drop since May 2009 when companies were paring back on
drilling during the financial crisis, according to Smith Bits
figures.
To be sure, such a sweeping change appears to be a rarity,
with no other obvious reclassifications of that size, according
to a Reuters analysis of thousands of wells and the rigs that
drilled them. But analysts say that relabeling on a rig-by-rig
basis clearly happens frequently, making it difficult to be sure
about the weekly data, especially when it comes to new shale
developments.
The defects of the rig count have grown increasingly
apparent over the past 12 months, as a long-standing correlation
between natural gas rigs and natural gas output broke down. The
number of rigs drilling for natural gas has halved since it
peaked in October last year, but U.S. natural gas production has
remained near record highs. Between October and May, production
fell just 6 percent, according to the latest government data.
Experts say the problems run even deeper than the complexity
of geology. A lack of industry standards, patchy oversight and a
mismatch between what companies say they are drilling for and
what shows up in official state production data, is exacerbating
the issue.
"You need to be careful of using the rig count as an
indicator. There is no industry standard on methodology for
classifying these rigs," said Bob Williams, director at Land Rig
Newsletter, which analyses the rig count data. "It is going to
become increasingly complicated to classify a well."
Chesapeake was not involved in the decision to classify or
reclassify the rigs, according to Smith Bits, and Oklahoma-based
Chesapeake cautions against relying on the rig data for detailed
analysis. Yet Chesapeake still used Smith Bits data in an Aug. 7
presentation to shareholders showing that it was running 116
oil-based rigs, nearly 8 times more than at the beginning of
2010.
"These reports are pretty perfunctory, not audited and as I
understand it, intended to provide fairly broad trends versus
specificity," said Jim Gipson, spokesman for Chesapeake. He
declined to comment on the company's use of the data in investor
presentations.
DATA "CLEAN UP"
The rig changes in January were the result of a data "clean
up" in which Smith Bits revised the rig target based on
information from teams out in the field, according to
Schlumberger operations supervisor Sheila Lewis, who helps
compile the data.
"Because this is such a dynamic process and we use a variety
of sources to update our information, we inevitably, at a later
date and in light of new information, revise this data to ensure
the highest possible accuracy," Lewis said.
Smith Bits' timing of the change raised eyebrows in the
natural gas markets. The data were released on Jan 27, just four
days after Chesapeake had announced an 8 percent cut in natural
gas production, the first of several efforts by gas producers to
revive prices that had just touched a new 10-year low under
$2.25 per million British thermal units.
The saga of well Ogle 9-11-18 did not end there. When
Chesapeake filed the results of its drilling test with state
regulators months later, it showed output of 7.3 million cubic
feet per day of natural gas and 314 barrels of oil per day.
Ogle and another of the reclassified wells were given a
final designation by Oklahoma regulators: natural gas.
GUESSING GAME
The effort to divine production typically begins with
official state data. Before drilling, energy companies must
apply for a permit with the state regulator, including
information about whether it plans to drill for oil or gas. In
the past there was little doubt about the target, with most
on-shore fields typically well-documented as one or the other.
The advent of substantial production from shale has changed
that. Thanks to the rise of hydraulic fracturing and horizontal
drilling, energy companies are now extracting a cocktail of
hydrocarbons from what the industry calls "windows" of gas, oil
and liquids, many of which overlap or are stacked on top of each
other.
Natural gas, while historically extracted alone in pure gas
wells, is now produced in large quantities from rigs officially
classified as drilling for oil. And wells that were initially
probing for gas may instead be more valuable probing for oil.
Thousands of well permits each week are labeled as
"oil/gas", data specialists say.
Both Smith Bits and Baker Hughes, a rival services
firm that also compiles rig data, use the state permits as a
reference point, while also using agents in the field to clarify
details on specific wells. Once drilling begins, both receive
weekly updates from the operator about their rigs.
But their methodology differs. Baker Hughes requires
companies to clarify the drilling target; Smith Bits does not.
When a rig's drilling target is not clear, Smith Bits will
carry out its own modeling depending on the location of a rig
and how it is labeled in state permit, according to
Schlumberger's Lewis.
Baker Hughes officials declined to comment on rig
assessments for specific companies. "The data provides
outstanding directional historical information about rig
activity," said Trey Clark, vice president at Baker Hughes in
Houston.
ECONOMICS, NOT SUPPLIES
Even collecting a company's intended drilling target, like
Baker Hughes, does not offer a clear indication of what the well
will actually produce, given that both oil and gas are present
in most unconventional plays like the Granite Wash.
Thousands of rigs currently drilling in Texas, home to a
portion of the Granite Wash and the Eagle Ford shale formation -
another liquids-rich play that producers have flocked to over
the past year - changed classification between permitting and
when production was officially logged months later based on
actual well data, according to state records.
Classifications do not necessarily depend on the contents of
a well, but on what is driving the economics. A rig producing,
on an energy basis, 50 percent natural gas, 20 percent natural
gas liquids and 30 percent oil, can still be considered an oil
well if that is the major revenue driver, Baker Hughes said.
The number of rigs may now be less telling than where they
are located. Efficiencies in new oil and gas fields vary widely
depending on the basin in which they are operating.
Gas produced from one rig in the Haynesville shale play in
Louisiana and Texas produces about as much gas as 50 wells in
the Permian, according to Adam Bedard, formerly at Bentek Energy
in Colorado, which closely monitors production figures.
"There is an illusion that production is going to fall this
year, an illusion driven by the declining rig count," he said.
(Editing by Leslie Gevirtz)