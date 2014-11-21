NEW YORK Nov 21 Ethanol 2014 Renewable Identification Number (RIN) credit prices fell in anticipation of the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency's announcement on Friday that it will not finalize 2014 biofuel requirements by the end of the year, brokers and traders said.

In the cash market for RINs, ethanol credits for the 2014 compliance year traded as low as 45 cents each, then bids recovered to 48 cents, brokers said. The credits traded from 57 to 58 cents on Thursday. (Reporting by Robert Gibbons; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)