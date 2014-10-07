(Adds Canadian energy investments by Warren Buffett, Carl
By John Tilak
TORONTO Oct 7 U.S. billionaire investor Wilbur
Ross is looking at investing in the Canadian and U.S. energy
sectors, betting a long-term recovery in oil prices will boost
the fortunes of small and mid-cap companies whose shares have
been battered since June.
Ross, who made his name by snapping up out-of-favour assets
ranging from banks to textile firms, told Reuters he is in the
early stages of assessing companies in the oil, natural gas and
rail transportation sectors.
"We're looking for things that are idiosyncratically
distressed, where we believe the long-term fundamentals are in
place," Ross said in a telephone interview on Tuesday.
"If you (have) a theory that the longer-term outlook for oil
is okay, then the very severe price decline of some of the
equities might very well be a buying opportunity."
Signs of weak demand and amply supply have pushed crude oil
prices lower, with the Brent crude benchmark down 15 percent
this year. Last week, Brent November crude hit a June
2012 low.
Canadian energy stocks are down about 18 percent since
hitting a peak in June, while the U.S. energy sector has shed
about 12 percent over the same period.
"If the stocks keep going down, it (investment) will
probably be quicker," Ross said. "Many of the oil stocks are off
20 or 30 percent. So we're certainly inclined to think that they
are closer to the bottom than to the top."
The 76-year-old chairman and chief strategist of WL Ross &
Co., a unit of asset manager Invesco Ltd, did not give
any names of potential investment targets.
Money managers, as well as the proxy firms that help
shareholder activists and targeted companies navigate these
battles, said in September that they expect activity to pick up
in the Canadian energy sector.
Any investment by Ross would be his first in the Canadian
energy space.
"Canada has very good oil reserves and the stocks have
certainly been under a lot of pressure. So that's why we're
giving a good serious look at them," Ross said.
He would be following in the path of U.S. investor Warren
Buffett who last year acquired a stake in Suncor Energy Inc
, Canada's biggest energy company. Activist investor Carl
Icahn bought a piece of Talisman Energy Inc in 2013.
Ross said he is also evaluating rail transportation projects
that have sprung up around the Canadian oil patch.
"It doesn't feel like the Keystone pipeline will get done
anytime soon, and that's going to put pressure on rail."
TransCanada Corp's C$5.4 billion Keystone XL
pipeline has been bitterly opposed by environmentalists and has
awaited approval from the Obama administration for six years.
Calgary-based TransCanada is emerging as a possible target
with several U.S. activist hedge funds reviewing the nearly C$40
billion ($36 billion) pipeline operator as a break-up candidate,
people close to the matter told Reuters last month.
On Tuesday, Ross said that, while he is looking across the
sector, he is gravitating toward small- and mid-cap companies
because they have been the hardest hit.
"We're generally making investments that are in the nine
figures," he said when asked about the size of any potential
deals.
In August, Canexus Corp, the developer of Canada's
first dedicated oil train terminal, said it was in talks with
interested parties about potentially selling its 70,000
barrel-per-day loading facility in Alberta.
It is unclear whether Ross is in talks with Canexus. RBC
Capital Markets analyst Nelson Ng, after a meeting with Canexus
management in late September, said in a note to clients that the
asset is drawing strong interest from a wide range of parties.
(Editing by Amran Abocar and Lisa Shumaker)