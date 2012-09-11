LONDON, Sept 11 A working group looking at ways
to boost investment in Russia's vast offshore energy reserves
held its first meeting this week and will look at tax and legal
issues, Deputy Prime Minister Arkady Dvorkovich said on Tuesday.
"The first meeting was yesterday (Monday) but without my
participation. It was conducted by the Minister of Natural
Resources," Dvorkovich told reporters at a Russian investment
conference in London.
Dvorkovich is heading the working group which is looking at
ways to expand production of crude oil and gas from offshore
reserves by 2030.
"We will be looking at tax issues. It is one of the key
components for the attraction of investment in offshore
development but also the legal model of development," he said.
Under current rules, energy companies must partner with
either state-run Gazprom or Rosneft to
obtain licenses for offshore fields.
"Now we have two companies that can create partnerships ...
We will discuss whether alternative proposals are viable or if
we should stick with the structure," he said.
