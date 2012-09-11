LONDON, Sept 11 A working group looking at ways to boost investment in Russia's vast offshore energy reserves held its first meeting this week and will look at tax and legal issues, Deputy Prime Minister Arkady Dvorkovich said on Tuesday.

"The first meeting was yesterday (Monday) but without my participation. It was conducted by the Minister of Natural Resources," Dvorkovich told reporters at a Russian investment conference in London.

Dvorkovich is heading the working group which is looking at ways to expand production of crude oil and gas from offshore reserves by 2030.

"We will be looking at tax issues. It is one of the key components for the attraction of investment in offshore development but also the legal model of development," he said.

Under current rules, energy companies must partner with either state-run Gazprom or Rosneft to obtain licenses for offshore fields.

"Now we have two companies that can create partnerships ... We will discuss whether alternative proposals are viable or if we should stick with the structure," he said. (Reporting by Nigel Hunt; editing by James Jukwey)