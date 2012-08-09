DUESSELDORF, Germany Aug 9 Management at RWE
have presented plans for further job cuts of up to
2,400 positions at Germany's No. 2 utility, as it battles with
the country's exit from nuclear power, a source familiar with
the situation told Reuters on Thursday.
RWE, hit by Germany's decision to shut down all nuclear
power plants by 2022, has already announced plans to cut around
8,000 of its 72,000-strong workforce. Trade union Verdi had
feared further cuts of up to 5,000.
According to the plans presented to a board meeting on
Thursday, the additional jobs will be lost in administrative
areas such as accounting and details will be worked out in
consultation with labor representatives.
RWE will also set up a new European unit for its coal- and
gas-fired power stations from 2013 in the form of a European
Company (SE), according to an internal document seen by Reuters.
RWE declined to comment.
Germany's nuclear exit plan is causing billions of euros
worth of writedowns, large asset sales and job cuts at utilities
including RWE, E.ON and EnBW.
To offset the impact of Germany's nuclear exit, RWE has said
it would increase spending on renewable energy sources --
particularly wind power -- and shed assets of up to 7 billion
euros ($8.62 billion) to lower its large debt pile.
E.ON, RWE's main peer, announced plans last year to slash up
to 11,000 jobs.