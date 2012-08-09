DUESSELDORF, Germany Aug 9 Management at RWE have presented plans for further job cuts of up to 2,400 positions at Germany's No. 2 utility, as it battles with the country's exit from nuclear power, a source familiar with the situation told Reuters on Thursday.

RWE, hit by Germany's decision to shut down all nuclear power plants by 2022, has already announced plans to cut around 8,000 of its 72,000-strong workforce. Trade union Verdi had feared further cuts of up to 5,000.

According to the plans presented to a board meeting on Thursday, the additional jobs will be lost in administrative areas such as accounting and details will be worked out in consultation with labor representatives.

RWE will also set up a new European unit for its coal- and gas-fired power stations from 2013 in the form of a European Company (SE), according to an internal document seen by Reuters.

RWE declined to comment.

Germany's nuclear exit plan is causing billions of euros worth of writedowns, large asset sales and job cuts at utilities including RWE, E.ON and EnBW.

To offset the impact of Germany's nuclear exit, RWE has said it would increase spending on renewable energy sources -- particularly wind power -- and shed assets of up to 7 billion euros ($8.62 billion) to lower its large debt pile.

E.ON, RWE's main peer, announced plans last year to slash up to 11,000 jobs.