BEIJING, March 21 Saudi Aramco Chief
Executive Amin Nasser said his company will continue to invest
in upstream and downstream sectors, expecting an upwards
adjustment in oil prices to begin by the end of 2016.
Nasser said the Saudi oil giant is looking to expand its
downstream investments in China, Malaysia, India, Vietnam and
Indonesia. He was speaking at the China Development Forum in
Beijing on Monday.
"The gap between supply and demand is shrinking," Nasser
said. "It is our estimate that by the end of the year, the price
will start to adjust upward."
Nasser said, however, he doubted prices would reach the
higher levels of 2014 and 2013.
(Reporting by Matthew Miller and Beijing Monitoring Desk;
Editing by Tom Hogue)