NEW YORK, July 26 The Eagle Ford shale in south
Texas may be a better find than the prolific Bakken shale in
North Dakota as typical wells in the south Texas prospect gush
more oil than those in the northern Midwest, energy consultancy
IHS said on Thursday.
The typical well results and peak production from Eagle
Ford's best wells exceed those in the Bakken shale, which until
now has been the hot spot for unconventional shale production in
the United States, the IHS study said.
A typical well in the Eagle Ford averages 300 to 600
barrels-per-day (bpd) in its peak month of production, compared
with 150 to 300 bpd for a Bakken well, according to the study.
"Our analysis indicates that Eagle Ford drilling results to
date appear to be superior to those of the Bakken," said Andrew
Byrne, director of equity research at IHS and author of the
study.
He noted, however, that the best Bakken wells peak at 1,000
bpd.
Eagle Ford production, from shale wells that span across
counties in south Texas averaged 226,000 bpd in the first four
months of the year, according to Texas Railroad Commission data.
That compares with the over 570,000 bpd from Bakken wells in
May.
The Eagle Ford shale is a relatively new development,
compared to the Bakken, and fewer wells have been drilled there
compared to North Dakota.
The Bakken has helped double North Dakota's oil production
in the last two years. Eagle Ford wells also have a rich
natural-gas liquids content.
