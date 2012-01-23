GENEVA Jan 23 The International Energy
Agency (IEA) is preparing recommendations for countries to
regulate the controversial shale gas industry, to be published
in its global energy report in the autumn.
"If you're going to have global gas, you have to have global
rules," IEA Deputy Executive Director Richard Jones said at a
conference in Geneva on Monday.
The development of shale gas extraction is a potential
game-changer in world energy markets, offering ample supplies in
markets that could otherwise tighten in coming years.
But the hydraulic fracturing, or fracking, technology used
to extract shale gas requires large amounts of water and
chemicals, and concerns about contamination of water supplies
and other potential environmental problems have led some
governments to ban its use or put moratoriums in place.
"We feel that a number of countries inside and outside the
IEA are interested in improving these technologies, and this is
something where we're working with them to collectively see what
rules make sense. But we're not talking about trying to
negotiate any kind of a contract, at least not at this stage,"
Jones said.
Instead, the IEA will look at responsible procedures to
minimise the environmental damage of the technology in regions
where shale gas exploration has potential and then make
regulatory recommendations to member states and countries with
which the IEA has cooperation agreements.
"The United States is a prominent IEA member country that is
pursuing unconventional gas and is already grappling with these
issues. Some other countries within the IEA ... and also
non-member countries with which we have cooperative relations
such as China are looking at this question," Jones said.
