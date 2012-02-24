* UK policy is geared towards rising gas prices
* Britain could overpay $34.5 bln if gas prices drop
By Drazen Jorgic
LONDON, Feb 24 British households are in
danger of overpaying for their energy bills as government policy
has ignored the potential emergence of cheap shale gas, a report
by the Policy Exchange think-tank said on Friday.
Given recent developments in the shale gas sector, which
have sharply reduced household energy bills in the United
States, the report said gas prices could also fall in Britain.
"No one can predict future gas prices, but shale gas
developments suggest prices may be lower than previously
assumed."
Citing figures published by Britain's Department of Energy
and Climate Change, Policy Exchange said Britain could end up
overpaying for electricity by 22 billion pounds ($34.4 billion)
if future gas prices fell.
The government suspended shale drilling activity by
Cuadrilla Resources last year after exploration work triggered
small earthquakes near Blackpool in northwest England, and it is
reviewing the incident.
In general, applicants for a fracking licence in Britain
need to obtain environmental, local authority, government and
safety authority approvals and have to disclose the contents of
fracking fluids used to the Health and Safety Executive.
In the United States, large-scale shale gas exploration has
resulted in a shake up of the energy market, with the price of
gas falling by 25 percent between 2008 and 2012.
"The uncertain direction of future gas prices is something
that has to be reflected in government policy design," Policy
Exchange said.
Despite its benefits, the report said exploiting shale gas
posed "risks in relation to water quality, seismic activity and
water scarcity (which) need to be taken seriously."
But these risks did not justify imposing a moratorium on
shale gas production on the basis of current evidence, it added.
Policy Exchange is an independent educational charity and
its reports are seen as influential. British media often say the
think tank is one of Prime Minister David Cameron's favourites.
($1 = 0.638013 pounds)
(Editing by Henning Gloystein and James Jukwey)