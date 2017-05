NEW YORK, Sept 9 The U.S. Marshals Service has blocked a vessel headed to the Monroe Energy refinery outside of Philadelphia from leaving the port in connection with a civil court order, the federal agency said.

The order was issued by a civil court judge in Eastern federal court related to failure to make payments, the federal agency said on Friday.

The vessel's name is Advantage Avenue, the federal agency said.

(Reporting By Jarrett Renshaw; Editing by Chris Reese)